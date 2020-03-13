Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Fitbit Inc. (FIT), Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares are -5.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.28% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.89% down YTD and -7.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.55% and -5.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Wedbush recommended the FIT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FIT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.35. The forecasts give the Fitbit Inc. stock a price target range of $7.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.19% or 16.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, up 1.60% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 117 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,662,830 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,170,453. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 210,157 and 197,356 in purchases and sales respectively.

PARK JAMES, a PRESIDENT, CEO, COB at the company, sold 75,775 shares worth $508450.0 at $6.71 per share on Dec 09. The EVP, General Counsel, Sect. had earlier sold another 115,140 FIT shares valued at $738013.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $6.41 per share. PARK JAMES (PRESIDENT, CEO, COB) sold 340,987 shares at $6.75 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $2.3 million while PARK JAMES, (PRESIDENT, CEO, COB) sold 340,987 shares on Dec 05 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $6.80.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.76 with a market cap of $2.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENBL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $48.0 million. This represented a 93.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $731.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.27 billion from $12.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $942.0 million, significantly higher than the $924.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $510.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Enable Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 348,420 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,086 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 346.57M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 88.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enable Midstream Partners LP having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.72 million shares worth more than $107.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.38 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.