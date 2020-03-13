News

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

By Winifred Gerald

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -31.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.79% or -$5.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.50% down YTD and -25.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.62% and -17.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, CIBC recommended the KL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, National Bank Financial had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on November 26, 2019. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.22. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.96% or 31.84%.

Insider Transactions Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), on the other hand, is trading around $1.34 with a market cap of $2.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SID’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $360.99 million. This represented a 76.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.52 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.85 billion from $13.2 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $175.71 million while total current assets were at $3.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $463.36 million, significantly higher than the $203.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $311.21 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 54.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 649.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $27.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.47 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

