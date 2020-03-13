Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares are -24.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.71% or -$3.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.31% down YTD and -22.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.32% and -28.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the SSNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SSNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.79. The forecasts give the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $61.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.52% or 30.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.30% in the current quarter to $0.97, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, up 2.70% from $3.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 635,536 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 610,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 431,310 and 428,815 in purchases and sales respectively.

PEDONTI PATRICK J, a SVP and CFO at the company, sold 90,000 shares worth $5.86 million at $65.11 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier bought another 1,250 SSNC shares valued at $73500.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $58.80 per share. PEDONTI PATRICK J (SVP and CFO) sold 80,000 shares at $64.60 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $5.17 million while MICHAEL JONATHAN E, (Director) bought 41 shares on Dec 19 for $2500.0 with each share fetching $60.97.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), on the other hand, is trading around $115.34 with a market cap of $181.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $146.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.6 billion. This represented a 58.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.64 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $78.55 billion from $77.44 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $229.0 million while total current assets were at $17.64 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.65 billion, significantly higher than the $9.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.42 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at PepsiCo Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 254,106 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,411 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.1M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.60% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PepsiCo Inc. having a total of 3,124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.67 million shares worth more than $15.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 106.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.54 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.