Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) shares are -12.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.98% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.00% down YTD and -11.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.65% and -13.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the UMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UMC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 18.90% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.56 with a market cap of $1.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $104.66 million. This represented a 60.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $263.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $561.8 million, significantly higher than the $399.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $296.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Uniti Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 356,975 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 11.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 183.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uniti Group Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company.