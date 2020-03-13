Summarizing The Case For Chewy Inc. (CHWY), Medallia Inc. (MDLA)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares are -12.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.57% or -$2.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.66% down YTD and 5.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.84% and -9.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CHWY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $22.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.91. The forecasts give the Chewy Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.79% or 15.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,312,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,502,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,938,753 and 5,502,202 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mehta Satish, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.45 million at $29.01 per share on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 CHWY shares valued at $770125.0 on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $30.81 per share. Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares at $28.75 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $110.69 million while Argos Holdings GP LLC, (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares on Jan 06 for $110.69 million with each share fetching $28.75.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), on the other hand, is trading around $19.05 with a market cap of $2.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Medallia Inc. (MDLA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MDLA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $106.74 million. This represented a -3.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $103.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $611.11 million from $622.22 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $22.65 million while total current assets were at $431.3 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$21.06 million, significantly lower than the -$13.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.31 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Medallia Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 271,948 shares. Insider sales totaled 986,298 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.45M shares after the latest sales, with -7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 102.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medallia Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 34.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the investment firm holding over 5.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.52 million and represent 3.90% of shares outstanding.