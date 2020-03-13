Summarizing The Case For East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), Discovery Inc. (DISCA)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) shares are -38.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.82% or -$2.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.60% down YTD and -35.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.35% and -37.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, UBS recommended the EWBC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the EWBC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.60. The forecasts give the East West Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.37% or 30.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $1.13, up from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.6, down -0.50% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.99 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 220,557 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 76,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 152,377 and 76,052 in purchases and sales respectively.

LI HERMAN Y, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $243750.0 at $48.75 per share on Dec 16. The Director had earlier sold another 2,626 EWBC shares valued at $125026.0 on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $47.61 per share. Zhou Catherine (Executive Vice President) bought 2,512 shares at $39.82 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $100028.0 while NG DOMINIC, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 6,131 shares on Aug 29 for $247702.0 with each share fetching $40.40.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.28 with a market cap of $11.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Discovery Inc. (DISCA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DISCA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.13 billion. This represented a 60.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.73 billion from $32.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.4 billion, significantly higher than the $2.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.11 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Discovery Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 4,312,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,939,647 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.74M shares after the latest sales, with 15.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 493.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Discovery Inc. having a total of 860 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.47 million shares worth more than $637.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.4 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.