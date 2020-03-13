Summarizing The Case For Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares are -31.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.55% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.49% down YTD and -33.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.48% and -26.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the HBI stock is a Underweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.57. The forecasts give the Hanesbrands Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.73% or 22.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.75, down -3.50% from $1.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,336,447 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 506,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,077,483 and 171,125 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON JOIA M, a Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec at the company, bought 7,100 shares worth $99178.0 at $13.97 per share on Aug 14. The Group President, IW Americas had earlier sold another 93,261 HBI shares valued at $1.51 million on Oct 22. The shares were sold at $16.14 per share. Evans Gerald (Chief Executive Officer) bought 10,000 shares at $14.74 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $147350.0 while Hytinen Barry, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 10,000 shares on May 08 for $175600.0 with each share fetching $17.56.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.27 with a market cap of $3.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DVN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$117.0 million. This represented a 112.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $951.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.39 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.72 billion from $14.39 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.04 billion, significantly higher than the $1.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $133.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Devon Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 525,587 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.97M shares after the latest sales, with 22.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 370.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 883 institutions that hold shares in the company.