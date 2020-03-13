Summarizing The Case For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares are -16.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.79% or -$15.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.61% down YTD and -13.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.80% and -17.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Citigroup recommended the EL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 27, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the EL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $157.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $219.50. The forecasts give the The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $245.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $170.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.78% or 7.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to $1.28, down from the $1.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.7, up 7.10% from $5.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 116 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,398,742 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,779,735. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 485,084 and 674,927 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 19,300 shares worth $4.09 million at $212.14 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 4,000 EL shares valued at $771180.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $192.80 per share. MOSS SARA E (Vice Chairman) sold 11,395 shares at $214.84 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $2.45 million while Haney Carl P., (EVP-Global R&D) sold 8,777 shares on Feb 11 for $1.84 million with each share fetching $210.06.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), on the other hand, is trading around $20.76 with a market cap of $14.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATUS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.2 billion. This represented a 51.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.47 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $34.11 billion from $33.77 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.55 billion, significantly higher than the $2.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Altice USA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 16,288,984 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 140.01M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 320.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc. having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $768.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 26.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.84 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.