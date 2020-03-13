Summarizing The Case For The Mosaic Company (MOS), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -55.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.52% or -$1.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.33% down YTD and -46.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.15% and -51.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the MOS stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MOS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.41. The forecasts give the The Mosaic Company stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.08% or 39.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -480.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.48, down -4.40% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 316,970 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,367 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Isaacson Mark J., a SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $12810.0 at $12.81 per share on Mar 09. The Senior VP – Phosphates had earlier bought another 5,500 MOS shares valued at $74773.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $13.60 per share. O’Rourke James Calvin (President & CEO) bought 15,000 shares at $13.43 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $201390.0 while MONAHAN WILLIAM T, (Director) bought 2,360 shares on Sep 10 for $49902.0 with each share fetching $21.15.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is trading around $12.93 with a market cap of $5.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ON’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $346.9 million. This represented a 75.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.43 billion from $8.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $694.7 million, significantly lower than the $1.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $164.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 769,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,076,676 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -40.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.15M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 405.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 38.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.33 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.