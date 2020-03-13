Summarizing The Case For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares are 42.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.84% or -$2.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 94.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.93% and -20.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the SPCE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 27, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SPCE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.67. The forecasts give the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.47% or 44.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 33,728,607 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,000,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 722,757 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), on the other hand, is trading around $377.78 with a market cap of $52.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $564.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SHOP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $294.24 million. This represented a 41.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $505.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.49 billion from $3.19 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.81 billion while total current assets were at $2.74 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $70.61 million, significantly higher than the $9.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $13.86 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 104.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 877 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $3.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 6.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.4 billion and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.