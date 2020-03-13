Summarizing The Case For Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares are -61.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.47% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.52% down YTD and -64.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.40% and -52.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2018, Goldman recommended the WPG stock is a Sell, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 15, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.00 to suggest that the WPG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Washington Prime Group Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.29% or 60.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 80.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,822 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,661. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 709,818 and 7,877 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAIKIN ROBERT J, a Director at the company, bought 46,700 shares worth $106943.0 at $2.29 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 46,500 WPG shares valued at $100440.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $2.16 per share. LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $2.59 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $129350.0 while LAIKIN ROBERT J, (Director) bought 75,000 shares on Mar 04 for $191250.0 with each share fetching $2.55.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.62 with a market cap of $953.08M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Welbilt Inc. (WBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.4 million. This represented a 74.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $381.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $2.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$269.7 million, significantly higher than the -$448.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$303.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Welbilt Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 181,991 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 678.81k shares after the latest sales, with 33.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company.