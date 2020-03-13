SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock Plunged by -10.61 yesterday

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is -20.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -22.67% and -28.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.39 million and changing -10.61% at the moment leaves the stock -46.45% off its SMA200. SPCB registered -69.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8100.

The stock witnessed a -19.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.69%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $8.26M and $19.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.79% and -73.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.20% year-over-year.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.14% while institutional investors hold 22.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.86M, and float is at 11.70M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 15.84% of the Float.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -28.45% down over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -19.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 43650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.21.