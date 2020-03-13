Telefonica S.A. (TEF) And Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Saying Scary Stuff?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) shares are -29.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.61% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.44% and -27.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Macquarie recommended the TEF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 11, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TEF stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.05. The forecasts give the Telefonica S.A. stock a price target range of $11.45 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.4% or 15.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), on the other hand, is trading around $44.77 with a market cap of $13.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MXIM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 203,836 shares. Insider sales totaled 193,717 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.29M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.40% with a share float percentage of 267.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxim Integrated Products Inc. having a total of 823 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.65 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 28.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 billion and represent 10.69% of shares outstanding.