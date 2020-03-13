The decline in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -22.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $17.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.77 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -26.07% lower than the price target low of $12.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.57, the stock is -22.19% and -23.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing -10.21% at the moment leaves the stock -20.23% off its SMA200. AU registered 35.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.54.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is -16.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 44249 employees, a market worth around $7.39B and $3.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.91% and -34.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.60% year-over-year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), holding a 36.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 426.00M, and float is at 414.39M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 36.87% of the Float.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 13.90% up over the past 12 months. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 51.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.