The decline in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) is -55.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.18 and a high of $18.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The STAY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 44.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is -42.00% and -48.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing -19.39% at the moment leaves the stock -54.88% off its SMA200. STAY registered -63.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.59.

The stock witnessed a -49.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.45%, and is -36.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.74% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.19% and -65.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extended Stay America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $281.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 104.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.73M, and float is at 175.32M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 103.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.69 million shares valued at $247.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the STAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.57 million shares valued at $201.67 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are River Road Asset Management, LLC which holds 6.88 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $102.3 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 6.82 million with a market value of $101.33 million.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kuenne Michael L. SEC filings show that Kuenne Michael L. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $9.20 per share for a total of $13800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14992.0 shares.

Extended Stay America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that HAASE BRUCE N bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.07 per share for $151013.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57500.0 shares of the STAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, HAASE BRUCE N acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $10.33 for $361526.0. The insider now directly holds 42,500 shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY).

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -22.03% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is -8.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.