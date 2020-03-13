The decline in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -36.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.96 and a high of $26.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.76% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 9.11% higher than the price target low of $15.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is -23.18% and -31.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock -32.72% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -32.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.31.

The stock witnessed a -27.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.92%, and is -11.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 21413 employees, a market worth around $7.48B and $5.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.01% and -46.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $783.93M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), with 4.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 37.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.06M, and float is at 480.92M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 37.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 37.43 million shares valued at $904.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the MLCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 14.28 million shares valued at $345.13 million to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC which holds 10.39 million shares representing 2.10% and valued at over $251.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 10.16 million with a market value of $245.59 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is -17.80% lower over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -31.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.62% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.