The decline in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

By Richard Addington

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is -30.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $21.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $24.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.31% off the consensus price target high of $30.67 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 20.62% higher than the price target low of $16.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is -26.91% and -30.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.65 million and changing -10.49% at the moment leaves the stock -28.44% off its SMA200. VOD registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.71.

The stock witnessed a -30.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.69%, and is -25.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has around 98996 employees, a market worth around $36.62B and $49.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.68. Distance from 52-week low is -9.58% and -38.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.70% this year.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

627 institutions hold shares in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 8.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.73B. Institutions hold 8.37% of the Float.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Who are the competitors?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is -47.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.

