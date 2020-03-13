The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: PG&E Corporation (PCG), Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are 10.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.75% or -$2.98 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.60% down YTD and 7.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.42% and -33.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CFRA recommended the PCG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.75. The forecasts give the PG&E Corporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.32% or 17.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.2, up 5.50% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 265,616 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,632. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,834 and 77,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.63 with a market cap of $10.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPEX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $977000.0. This represented a 69.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $11.28 million from $9.43 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $857000.0 while total current assets were at $1.13 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.02 million, significantly lower than the -$2.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.02 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Spherix Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 689.52k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 2.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spherix Incorporated having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.