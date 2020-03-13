The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares are -62.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.54% or -$3.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.56% down YTD and -60.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.13% and -66.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 28, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the SEAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 21, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SEAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.78. The forecasts give the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.45% or 45.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,650.00% in the current quarter to -$0.42, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 3.10% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 163,735 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,953,175. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,491 and 88,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taylor George Anthony, sold 9,732 shares worth $229967.0 at $23.63 per share on Mar 05. The insider had earlier sold another 16,271 SEAS shares valued at $338600.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $20.81 per share. Taylor George Anthony sold 2,512 shares at $25.23 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $63378.0 while Gulacsy Elizabeth, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 290 shares on Mar 03 for $7697.0 with each share fetching $26.54.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), on the other hand, is trading around $17.18 with a market cap of $669.33M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brinker International Inc. (EAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EAT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $86.8 million. This represented a 90.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $869.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.5 billion from $2.49 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $142.3 million, significantly higher than the $56.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $90.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Brinker International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 18,284 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,120 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 612.35k shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 36.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brinker International Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.59 million shares worth more than $276.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 17.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.94 million and represent 12.22% of shares outstanding.