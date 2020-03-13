These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Avantor Inc. (AVTR), Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) shares are -38.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.24% or -$1.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.86% down YTD and -40.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.38% and -36.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AVTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AVTR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.89. The forecasts give the Avantor Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.96% or 26.13%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 4.50% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 218,571,356 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 665,016 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, IMEA had earlier sold another 20,000 AVTR shares valued at $350800.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.54 per share.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), on the other hand, is trading around $7.09 with a market cap of $696.95M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AVYA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -17.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $379.0 million. This represented a 46.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $715.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.16 billion from $6.95 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $12.0 million, significantly lower than the $86.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$14.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Avaya Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 952,019 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 226.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 94.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avaya Holdings Corp. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $146.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 9.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.91 million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.