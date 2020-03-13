These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Bunge Limited (BG), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) shares are -30.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.40% or -$3.75 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.73% and -27.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Stephens recommended the BG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 10, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.80. The forecasts give the Bunge Limited stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.15% or 30.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 296.90% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.8, up 1.80% from $4.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 100 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 545,589 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,542. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,691 and 2,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

HECKMAN GREGORY A, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 120,000 shares worth $4.78 million at $39.85 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 500 BG shares valued at $18638.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $37.28 per share. Fyrwald J Erik (Director) bought 12,500 shares at $39.82 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $497738.0 while Zachman Brian, (President Global Risk Mgmnt) bought 12,500 shares on Mar 10 for $535875.0 with each share fetching $42.87.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is trading around $102.18 with a market cap of $29.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $137.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at The Travelers Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 144,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 89,606 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 731.94k shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.20% with a share float percentage of 254.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Travelers Companies Inc. having a total of 1,497 institutions that hold shares in the company.