These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares are 22.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.57% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.24% down YTD and -6.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.95% and -24.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 16, 2018, UBS recommended the CYH stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the CYH stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.78. The forecasts give the Community Health Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.0% or -98.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 187.00% in the current quarter to -$0.43, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.18, down -4.00% from -$0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,897,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,233. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 543,184 and 64,430 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH WAYNE T, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 215,150 shares worth $468597.0 at $2.18 per share on Aug 29. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 CYH shares valued at $10096.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $4.04 per share. SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) bought 489,250 shares at $2.05 per share on Aug 28 for a total of $1.0 million while SMITH WAYNE T, (Chairman & CEO) bought 495,600 shares on Aug 27 for $911904.0 with each share fetching $1.84.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.75 with a market cap of $453.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.22 million. This represented a 40.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.01 billion from $1.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.12 million, significantly higher than the -$25.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $45.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 143.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $39.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 5.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.6 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.