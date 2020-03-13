These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares are -82.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -31.54% or -$0.76 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.16% down YTD and -81.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -72.64% and -81.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the HLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HLX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.75. The forecasts give the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.25% or 67.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.33, up 8.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,030,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 531,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 884,072 and 304,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

LOVOI JOHN, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $134700.0 at $8.98 per share on Oct 29. The EVP and COO had earlier sold another 11,740 HLX shares valued at $110004.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $9.37 per share. KRATZ OWEN E (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 110,000 shares at $9.61 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $1.06 million while QUINN NANCY K, (Director) sold 12,677 shares on Sep 16 for $121446.0 with each share fetching $9.58.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.93 with a market cap of $254.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TVTY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $467.39 million. This represented a -71.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $272.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.63 billion from $2.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $82.31 million, significantly lower than the $108.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $57.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Tivity Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 573,224 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,717 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.04M shares after the latest sales, with 123.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 43.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivity Health Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company.