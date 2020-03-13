These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) shares are -11.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.51% or -$18.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.54% down YTD and -9.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.69% and -13.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, Northcoast recommended the ITW stock is a Sell, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on September 23, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the ITW stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $140.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $170.24. The forecasts give the Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.6% or -15.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.60% in the current quarter to $1.85, up from the $1.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.86, down -0.70% from $7.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.84 and $2.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 586,158 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 544,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,392 and 48,254 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 37,301 shares worth $6.4 million at $171.69 per share on Nov 01. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 19,980 ITW shares valued at $3.78 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $189.25 per share. SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 11,977 shares at $171.63 per share on Nov 01 for a total of $2.06 million while Mines Andrew, (Executive Vice President) sold 12,995 shares on Oct 31 for $2.18 million with each share fetching $167.71.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $192.76M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.96 million. This represented a 93.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.69 billion from $4.75 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $494.14 million, significantly lower than the $529.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $201.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Denbury Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.21M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 498.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denbury Resources Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company.