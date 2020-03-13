These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) shares are -24.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.07% or -$13.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.39% down YTD and -25.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.82% and -33.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the TROW stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TROW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $137.46. The forecasts give the T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.65% or 16.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $2.08, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.67, up 8.80% from $8.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.75 and $2.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 147 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 710,383 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 533,598. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 293,117 and 170,229 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hiebler Jessica M, a Principal Accounting Officer at the company, sold 800 shares worth $98702.0 at $123.38 per share on Dec 16. The Vice President had earlier sold another 56,998 TROW shares valued at $7.84 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $137.51 per share. Higginbotham Robert C.T. (Vice President) sold 13,243 shares at $124.14 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $1.64 million while Robert W. Sharps, (Vice President) sold 12,400 shares on Dec 16 for $1.53 million with each share fetching $123.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), on the other hand, is trading around $62.02 with a market cap of $10.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXPD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $466.6 million. This represented a 77.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.04 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.69 billion from $3.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $771.93 million, significantly higher than the $572.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $724.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 274,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 232,464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 168.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expeditors International of Washington Inc. having a total of 874 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.22 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP, with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.