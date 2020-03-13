These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: TOTAL S.A. (TOT), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) shares are -47.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.65% or -$5.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.85% down YTD and -44.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.14% and -40.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Bernstein recommended the TOT stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the TOT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.17. The forecasts give the TOTAL S.A. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.72. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.66% or 28.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.83, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.45, up 5.30% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

TOTAL S.A., a Director at the company, bought 101,382 shares worth $673247.0 at $6.64 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 539,735 TOT shares valued at $3.38 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $6.26 per share. TOTAL S.A. (Director) bought 203,319 shares at $8.19 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $1.67 million while TOTAL S.A., (Director) bought 258,662 shares on Feb 27 for $2.19 million with each share fetching $8.47.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), on the other hand, is trading around $46.07 with a market cap of $15.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $337.0 million. This represented a 95.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.18 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.43 billion from $30.11 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $196.0 million while total current assets were at $9.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.96 billion, significantly lower than the $5.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.27 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 43 times and accounting for 162,493 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.40% with a share float percentage of 255.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. having a total of 1,215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 22.07 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.