These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Zscaler Inc. (ZS), CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are -7.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.88% or -$3.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.69% and -29.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the ZS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ZS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.42. The forecasts give the Zscaler Inc. stock a price target range of $89.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.62% or 1.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, up 37.40% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 151 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,116,381 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,388,465. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,514,075 and 8,517,491 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Andrew William Fraser, a Director at the company, sold 4,298 shares worth $226977.0 at $52.81 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 700 ZS shares valued at $36967.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $52.81 per share. Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $52.81 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $105620.0 while BLASING KAREN, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Mar 02 for $52810.0 with each share fetching $52.81.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is trading around $44.53 with a market cap of $17.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at CBRE Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 456,828 shares. Insider sales totaled 347,519 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.49M shares after the latest sales, with -52.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 332.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBRE Group Inc. having a total of 929 institutions that hold shares in the company.