Things appear to be looking up for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is -29.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.69 and a high of $84.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The GKOS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.10, the stock is -28.03% and -30.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -39.10% off its SMA200. GKOS registered -44.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.06.

The stock witnessed a -40.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.77%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $237.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 439.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.55% and -53.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glaukos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $61.82M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 202.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.10% in year-over-year returns.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.14% while institutional investors hold 107.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.20M, and float is at 42.37M with Short Float at 15.83%. Institutions hold 104.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 4.57 million shares valued at $248.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.44% of the GKOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.74 million shares valued at $203.92 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.58 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $194.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.67% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $159.04 million.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilliam Joseph E, the company’s CFO, SVP Corporate Development. SEC filings show that Gilliam Joseph E sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $68.50 per share for a total of $256875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47528.0 shares.

Glaukos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Gilliam Joseph E (CFO, SVP Corporate Development) sold a total of 4,631 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $59.75 per share for $276702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47528.0 shares of the GKOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Gilliam Joseph E (CFO, SVP Corporate Development) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $73.25 for $183125.0. The insider now directly holds 47,528 shares of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 20.20% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -15.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.88.