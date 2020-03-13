This Could Be A Brutal Week For 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are -39.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.02% or -$3.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.77% down YTD and -37.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.64% and -46.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the EGHT stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EGHT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.68. The forecasts give the 8×8 Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.17% or 38.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.61, up 26.00% from -$0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 781,063 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 432,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,083 and 109,351 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zinn Matthew, a SVP-GC, Secretary and CPO at the company, sold 12,824 shares worth $260359.0 at $20.30 per share on Feb 10. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 78,567 EGHT shares valued at $1.61 million on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $20.45 per share. Verma Vikram (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,825 shares at $16.95 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $98724.0 while Deklich Dejan, (EVP, Chief Product Officer) sold 3,715 shares on Oct 30 for $74300.0 with each share fetching $20.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is trading around $7.26 with a market cap of $1.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RLJ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.79 million. This represented a 98.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $347.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $397.32 million, significantly higher than the $394.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $239.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at RLJ Lodging Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 318,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 165.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLJ Lodging Trust having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares worth more than $442.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.56 million and represent 13.74% of shares outstanding.