This Could Be A Brutal Week For American Express Company (AXP), DXC Technology Company (DXC)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares are -32.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.42% or -$11.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.53% down YTD and -30.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.71% and -37.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the AXP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $139.13. The forecasts give the American Express Company stock a price target range of $159.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $119.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.47% or 29.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $2.17, up from the $2.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9, up 7.90% from $8.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.05 and $2.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 521,182 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 532,036. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 237,263 and 165,106 in purchases and sales respectively.

Joabar Raymond, a CRO and Pres., GRBC at the company, sold 4,531 shares worth $599406.0 at $132.29 per share on Feb 07. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 AXP shares valued at $132870.0 on Feb 11. The shares were bought at $132.87 per share. Leonsis Theodore (Director) sold 7,575 shares at $132.61 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $1.0 million while Seeger Laureen, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 20,918 shares on Jan 29 for $2.76 million with each share fetching $132.05.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.43 with a market cap of $3.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DXC Technology Company (DXC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DXC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $997.0 million. This represented a 80.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.6 billion from $29.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.06 billion, significantly higher than the $1.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.64 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at DXC Technology Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,525 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 64.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 251.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DXC Technology Company having a total of 921 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.12 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.21 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.