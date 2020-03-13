This Could Be A Brutal Week For Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are -15.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.92% or -$18.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.34% and -25.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the ADSK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ADSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $136.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $221.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.33, up 21.00% from $2.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.93 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 154,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 119,054. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 6,526 in purchases and sales respectively.

Galvin Carmel, a SVP, CHRO at the company, sold 4,994 shares worth $923890.0 at $185.00 per share on Dec 18. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 80 ADSK shares valued at $14737.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $184.21 per share. Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 35 shares at $146.25 per share on Oct 01 for a total of $5119.0 while Hope Stephen W., (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 856 shares on Sep 17 for $130326.0 with each share fetching $152.25.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), on the other hand, is trading around $72.25 with a market cap of $125.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Philip Morris International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 366,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 159,607 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.49M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.40% with a share float percentage of 1.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Philip Morris International Inc. having a total of 2,271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.73 million shares worth more than $10.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 94.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.06 billion and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.