This Could Be A Brutal Week For Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares are 6.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.00% or -$14.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.78% down YTD and 16.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.26% and -3.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the LLY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LLY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $126.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.14. The forecasts give the Eli Lilly and Company stock a price target range of $168.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $113.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.99% or -11.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.8, up 7.80% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 331,002 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,698,578. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 279,287 and 1,575,147 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zakrowski Donald A, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 3,700 shares worth $473600.0 at $128.00 per share on Mar 02. The SVP & Pres., Mfg. Operations had earlier sold another 25,000 LLY shares valued at $3.5 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $140.15 per share. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold 200,000 shares at $146.61 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $29.32 million while LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, (10% Owner) sold 205,000 shares on Jan 13 for $28.48 million with each share fetching $138.92.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.45 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $199.03 million. This represented a 13.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $229.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.47 billion from $3.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $647.62 million, significantly higher than the $590.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $212.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 466,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,051,650 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.36M shares after the latest sales, with -4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 34.89 million shares worth more than $438.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, EnerVest Limited held 20.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 24.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.14 million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.