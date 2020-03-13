This Could Be A Brutal Week For Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are -49.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.56% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.30% down YTD and -37.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.41% and -45.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2017, Raymond James recommended the FSM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FSM stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.29. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.8% or 51.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, up 26.50% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), on the other hand, is trading around $8.99 with a market cap of $14.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FCAU’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.74 billion. This represented a 91.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.92 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.75 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $108.96 billion from $111.73 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $750.4 million while total current assets were at $39.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $11.72 billion, significantly lower than the $11.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.33 billion.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 75.17 million shares worth more than $973.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 60.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $784.51 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.