This Could Be A Brutal Week For Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are -51.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.78% or -$1.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.93% down YTD and -52.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.93% and -50.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the SFIX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SFIX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.54. The forecasts give the Stitch Fix Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.22% or 11.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, up 16.20% from $0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 125 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 160 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,393,182 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,652,037. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,676 and 487,269 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lake Katrina, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 36,641 shares worth $1.04 million at $28.32 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 36,643 SFIX shares valued at $1.04 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $28.37 per share. Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) sold 36,641 shares at $27.68 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.01 million while Smith Mike C., (President and COO) sold 15,000 shares on Feb 18 for $408733.0 with each share fetching $27.25.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), on the other hand, is trading around $55.73 with a market cap of $19.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fortive Corporation (FTV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $741.2 million. This represented a 62.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.0 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.44 billion from $16.66 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.27 billion, significantly lower than the $1.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.16 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Fortive Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 420,717 shares. Insider sales totaled 318,014 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 40.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.50% with a share float percentage of 295.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortive Corporation having a total of 1,090 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.