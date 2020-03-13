This Could Be A Brutal Week For Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares are 86.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.54% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.29% down YTD and 64.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.52% and -10.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the SNSS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 11, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SNSS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.67% or 62.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, down -77.80% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,500,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,500,000 SNSS shares valued at $1.5 million on Jul 15. The shares were bought at $0.60 per share.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.76 with a market cap of $45.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$15.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TNXP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.84 million. This represented a 199.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.69 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$54.99 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $12.27 million from $15.01 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.97 million, significantly lower than the -$17.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$19.98 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06k shares after the latest sales, with -111.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 49.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.