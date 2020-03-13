This Could Be A Brutal Week For Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares are -64.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.04% or -$3.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.60% down YTD and -60.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.45% and -59.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the TRGP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TRGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.32. The forecasts give the Targa Resources Corp. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.2% or 38.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -785.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 20.80% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,509. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,377 and 44,962 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Robert B, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $395900.0 at $39.59 per share on May 10. The Director had earlier bought another 41,420 TRGP shares valued at $1.63 million on May 10. The shares were bought at $39.33 per share.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.32 with a market cap of $3.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.09 million. This represented a 88.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $343.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 billion, significantly higher than the $593.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Valley National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,570,769 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,063 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.56M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 390.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.17 million shares worth more than $501.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.4 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.