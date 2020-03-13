Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares are -47.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.32% or -$1.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.29% down YTD and -43.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.58% and -49.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the IVZ stock is a Underweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 03, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IVZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.82. The forecasts give the Invesco Ltd. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.75% or 27.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.61, up 13.30% from $2.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,727,427 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 982,912. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,030,859 and 377,081 in purchases and sales respectively.

WAGONER G RICHARD JR, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $207120.0 at $20.71 per share on Jun 07. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,222,222 IVZ shares valued at $10.0 million on Jun 10. The shares were bought at $4.50 per share. CANION ROD (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $19.84 per share on May 13 for a total of $198400.0 while Johnson Ben F. III, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on May 02 for $213700.0 with each share fetching $21.37.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), on the other hand, is trading around $4.65 with a market cap of $2.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YPF’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.25 billion. This represented a 65.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $30.46 billion from $26.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $154.14 million while total current assets were at $6.21 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.92 billion, significantly higher than the $2.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $585.23 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 99.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.80% with a share float percentage of 172.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF Sociedad Anonima having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $119.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.09 million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.