Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) shares are -16.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.70% or -$0.88 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.24% down YTD and 12.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.86% and -16.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2016, JP Morgan recommended the NG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2017. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.64. The forecasts give the NovaGold Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.64% or 39.64%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,403,286 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,933,846. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,192 and 561,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ottewell David A., a Vice President & CFO at the company, sold 13,208 shares worth $128382.0 at $9.72 per share on Feb 24. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 62,512 NG shares valued at $480092.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $7.68 per share. Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold 15,289 shares at $9.34 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $142799.0 while Ottewell David A., (Vice President & CFO) sold 12,583 shares on Feb 10 for $113876.0 with each share fetching $9.05.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.81 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HMY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.40%.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $2.59 billion from $2.84 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $36.5 million while total current assets were at $347.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $186.12 million, significantly higher than the $128.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.53 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.50% with a share float percentage of 433.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company.