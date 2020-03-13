Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -41.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.24% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.73% down YTD and -45.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.61% and -35.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the SKT stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on May 09, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the SKT stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.80. The forecasts give the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.13% or 13.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,105. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 92,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

HENRY DAVID, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $144090.0 at $14.41 per share on Aug 21. The Senior VP, Treasurer had earlier sold another 5,830 SKT shares valued at $73236.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $12.56 per share. TANGER STEVEN B (CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $14.48 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $144760.0 while REDDIN THOMAS, (Director) bought 7,000 shares on Aug 19 for $102340.0 with each share fetching $14.62.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), on the other hand, is trading around $14.62 with a market cap of $1.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

URBN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $246.2 million. This represented a 75.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $987.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.32 billion from $3.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $170.7 million while total current assets were at $1.11 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $121.4 million, significantly lower than the $270.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$49.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Urban Outfitters Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 113,331 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,351 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 43.05M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.50% with a share float percentage of 54.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.55 million shares worth more than $265.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.34 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.