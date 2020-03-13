Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – UBS Group AG (UBS), Nucor Corporation (NUE)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) shares are -24.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.55% or -$1.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.55% down YTD and -21.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.75% and -27.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 10, 2019, Kepler recommended the UBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, up 4.60% from $1.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

UBS Group AG, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 10,355 shares worth $137514.0 at $13.28 per share on Jan 06. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 347,267 UBS shares valued at $4.71 million on Jan 06. The shares were bought at $13.55 per share. UBS Group AG (10% Owner) bought 9,345 shares at $13.31 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $124382.0 while UBS Group AG, (10% Owner) bought 347,473 shares on Jan 03 for $4.71 million with each share fetching $13.55.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $31.77 with a market cap of $10.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nucor Corporation (NUE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.7 million. This represented a 95.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.34 billion from $18.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $300.04 million while total current assets were at $8.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.81 billion, significantly higher than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.33 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 30,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,043 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.