Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Kellogg Company (K)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares are 2.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.74% or -$11.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.69% down YTD and 0.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.18% and -5.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the VEEV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the VEEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $133.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $177.18. The forecasts give the Veeva Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.39% or 11.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.59, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 25.70% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 130 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 146 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 431,393 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 346,253. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,001 and 41,289 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Connor Michele, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $430829.0 at $143.61 per share on Mar 06. The SVP Global Customer Services had earlier sold another 1,856 VEEV shares valued at $264693.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $142.61 per share. MATEO ALAN (EVP Global Sales) sold 2,665 shares at $145.00 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $386425.0 while Zuppas Eleni Nitsa, (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 172 shares on Mar 03 for $24826.0 with each share fetching $144.34.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is trading around $58.19 with a market cap of $21.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kellogg Company (K) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

K’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $728.0 million. This represented a 77.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.56 billion from $17.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.18 billion, significantly lower than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $590.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Kellogg Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 121,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,255,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.31M shares after the latest sales, with -32.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 339.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,097 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 18.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 billion and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.