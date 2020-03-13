Top attractive stock of the week – Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -40.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.45 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.33% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 34.27% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.32, the stock is -34.78% and -41.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.97 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -39.93% off its SMA200. ARMK registered -14.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.44.

The stock witnessed a -36.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.48%, and is -28.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 183300 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $16.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.53% and -48.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $4.08B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

528 institutions hold shares in Aramark (ARMK), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 101.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.84M, and float is at 249.45M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 100.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mantle Ridge LP with over 24.1 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ARMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.3 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 18.74 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $813.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 14.85 million with a market value of $644.39 million.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZILLMER JOHN J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $25.82 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 276285.0 shares.

Aramark disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Creed Greg (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $34.30 per share for $102892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6475.0 shares of the ARMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, MCKEE LYNN (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 24,660 shares at an average price of $44.41 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 207,615 shares of Aramark (ARMK).

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 22.70% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -15.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.95% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.