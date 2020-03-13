Top attractive stock of the week – SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.46 and a high of $21.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is -46.69% and -52.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing -18.34% at the moment leaves the stock -52.78% off its SMA200. SDC has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -64.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.42%, and is -35.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $750.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.96% and -74.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.20%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $233.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.00% year-over-year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), with 51.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 391.80M, and float is at 76.11M with Short Float at 45.39%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $235.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.17% of the SDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.94 million shares valued at $69.4 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.94 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $51.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $43.07 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $115200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26000.0 shares.