Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is attracting new Institutional Money

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -36.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.7% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.21% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is -35.59% and -37.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.73 million and changing -22.59% at the moment leaves the stock -33.01% off its SMA200. TWO registered -34.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.79.

The stock witnessed a -38.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.12%, and is -33.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has a market worth around $2.62B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.78% and -41.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $67.96M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 274.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.10% in year-over-year returns.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

407 institutions hold shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 62.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 282.71M, and float is at 270.48M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 62.03% of the Float.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandberg Rebecca B, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Sandberg Rebecca B sold 7,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $15.21 per share for a total of $107839.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211127.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $15.20 per share for $38502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 112289.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, KOEPPEN MATTHEW (Co-Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,579 shares at an average price of $15.20 for $84781.0. The insider now directly holds 169,462 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -20.07% down over the past 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -35.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.81% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.