Unsafe At Current Price? – Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are -17.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.64% or -$1.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.28% down YTD and -17.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.84% and -23.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the FOLD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FOLD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.13. The forecasts give the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.61% or 33.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.60% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.06, up 41.20% from -$1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,785,861 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,082,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,258,914 and 780,745 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crowley John F, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 9,755 shares worth $88745.0 at $9.10 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 2,500 FOLD shares valued at $25025.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $10.01 per share. Campbell Bradley L (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,003 shares at $9.09 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $136445.0 while Crowley John F, (Chairman & CEO) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 18 for $216676.0 with each share fetching $10.83.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is trading around $27.60 with a market cap of $5.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZION’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 83.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.0 million. This represented a 76.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $647.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $697.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $580.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 272 times at Zions Bancorporation National Association over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 223,857 shares. Insider sales totaled 167,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 235 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -198.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.56M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 162.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zions Bancorporation National Association having a total of 708 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.61 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $668.39 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.