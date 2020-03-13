Unsafe At Current Price? – Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) shares are -22.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.80% or -$17.86 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.29% down YTD and -19.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.85% and -27.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the NSC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 30, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NSC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $133.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $221.80. The forecasts give the Norfolk Southern Corporation stock a price target range of $247.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $134.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.95% or 0.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $2.39, down from the $2.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.03, down -0.40% from $10.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.79 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,687 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 145,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,189 and 73,317 in purchases and sales respectively.

Adams Ann A, a EVP-Chief Transform. Officer at the company, sold 1,336 shares worth $278102.0 at $208.16 per share on Feb 03. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 1,270 NSC shares valued at $269810.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $212.45 per share. Adams Ann A (EVP-Chief Transform. Officer) sold 1,118 shares at $211.83 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $236826.0 while Wheeler Michael Joseph, (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,000 shares on Jan 30 for $2.34 million with each share fetching $212.84.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.39 with a market cap of $1.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $618.0 million. This represented a 83.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.71 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.18 billion from $18.3 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.21 billion, significantly higher than the $916.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $437.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 40,709 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 830.61k shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 231.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.04 million shares worth more than $389.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.44 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.