Unsafe At Current Price? – Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 64.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.54% or -$18.6 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.73% down YTD and 75.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.24% and 25.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the TDOC stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TDOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $118.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $123.25. The forecasts give the Teladoc Health Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.8% or -41.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.11, up 29.60% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 104 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 70 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 489,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 402,098. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 144,044 and 74,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 1,982 shares worth $250743.0 at $126.51 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,565 TDOC shares valued at $456320.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $128.00 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $102.69 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $207947.0 while Levy Lewis, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares on Jan 02 for $170100.0 with each share fetching $84.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.21 with a market cap of $710.68M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.0 million. This represented a 101.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $193.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$16.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $5.16 billion from $5.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.0 million, significantly higher than the $139.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 350,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,362 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 897.29k shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 59.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $89.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.35 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.