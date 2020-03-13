Unsafe At Current Price? – The Home Depot Inc. (HD), Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) shares are -2.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.47% or -$22.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.69% and -11.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the HD stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $190.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $253.88. The forecasts give the The Home Depot Inc. stock a price target range of $288.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $225.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.82% or 15.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.60% in the current quarter to $2.37, up from the $2.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.56, up 4.00% from $10.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.25 and $3.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 539,119 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 584,831. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 240,426 and 208,622 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lennie William G., a EVP, Outside Sales and Service at the company, sold 9,848 shares worth $2.31 million at $234.34 per share on Mar 05. The EVP & CIO had earlier bought another 4,745 HD shares valued at $1.0 million on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $210.78 per share. Gooden Linda R (Director) bought 1,120 shares at $214.53 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $240274.0 while Campbell Ann Marie, (EVP – U.S. Stores) sold 6,301 shares on Feb 27 for $1.45 million with each share fetching $230.82.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), on the other hand, is trading around $34.73 with a market cap of $6.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 186 times at Ciena Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 347,387 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 170 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -154.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 25.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.10% with a share float percentage of 152.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ciena Corporation having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company.