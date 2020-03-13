Unsafe At Current Price? – Waste Management Inc. (WM), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) shares are -3.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.12% or -$12.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.91% down YTD and -1.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.58% and -12.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the WM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $97.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.83. The forecasts give the Waste Management Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.59% or 18.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.50% in the current quarter to $0.99, up from the $0.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.56, up 4.10% from $4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 507,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 346,160 and 286,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Batchelor Steve, a Sr. Vice President Operations at the company, sold 88 shares worth $9964.0 at $113.23 per share on Mar 02. The Pres, Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 50,320 WM shares valued at $5.96 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $118.40 per share. Hmmer Tara J. (Sr VP, Operations) sold 52 shares at $113.09 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $5881.0 while Sjoqvist Nikolaj H, (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 87 shares on Mar 02 for $9869.0 with each share fetching $113.44.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), on the other hand, is trading around $11.28 with a market cap of $20.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TME’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $173.0 million. This represented a 80.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $910.0 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.99 billion from $7.12 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $91.0 million while total current assets were at $3.54 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $583.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 1.63B shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 100.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 301.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company.