Unsafe At Current Price? – Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), GameStop Corp. (GME)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) shares are -1.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.67% or -$9.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.76% down YTD and 7.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.30% and -8.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the ZTS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ZTS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $120.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $152.91. The forecasts give the Zoetis Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $139.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.75% or 13.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.96, up 7.80% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.92 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 80 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 926,446 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 904,751. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 688,008 and 615,859 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alaix Juan Ramon, a Director at the company, sold 218,208 shares worth $30.85 million at $141.38 per share on Mar 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 43,778 ZTS shares valued at $6.17 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $140.89 per share. Alaix Juan Ramon (Director) sold 45,452 shares at $140.66 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $6.39 million while Chen Heidi C., (Executive Vice President) sold 1,179 shares on Mar 02 for $158340.0 with each share fetching $134.30.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), on the other hand, is trading around $3.98 with a market cap of $275.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GameStop Corp. (GME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GME’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $487.1 million. This represented a 66.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.15 billion from $2.99 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$654.8 million, significantly lower than the -$179.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$716.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at GameStop Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 96,268 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,114 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.94M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 59.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company.